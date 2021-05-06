Well known Tamil comedy actor Pandu passes away 

Popular Tamil comedy actor Pandu(74) passed away early in the morning. Pandu and his wife Kumudha had tested positive for Covid-19 recently and they were getting treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

While Pandu breathed his last early in the morning, his wife is still in ICU. Debuted in the Tamil film Karaiyelllam Shenmabagapoo, he later acted alongside Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, and many other stars in Tamil cinema.