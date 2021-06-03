  1. Sify.com
  #WeLoveSamantha vs #ShameOnYouSamantha, hashtag war on Twitter

#WeLoveSamantha vs #ShameOnYouSamantha, hashtag war on Twitter

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021, 10:14:59hrs
The Family Man Season 2

Ever since the trailer of The Family Man Season 2 was out on the internet, a section of Tamils has been expressing their disappointment with the content. They say that the trailer has mentioned that LTTE has a connection with a terrorist organization and it demeans the organization.

Many political leaders like Vaiko, Seeman, and the Tamil Nadu Government have sought a ban on the web show, which is scheduled to air tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.

Today morning, the hashtag #ShameOnYouSamantha started trending on Twitter. Netizens have commented that being a Tamil, Samantha shouldn't have acted in the web show. Immediately, fans of Samantha have started trending the hashtag #WeLoveSamantha to spread love on the actress. 

Fans of Samantha want those who opposing the actress should watch the show to take a final call.

