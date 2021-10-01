Wendy Williams delays return to talk show again amid ongoing health issues

On Thursday, the show's official Instagram account shared plans to push the season 13 premiere date from October 4 to October 18, saying Williams is "still not ready to return to work" as she remains "under a doctor's care"."Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18," the statement posted on the show's IG handle read."Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues," the statement concluded.The season 13 premiere, originally set for September 20, was pushed to October 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other ongoing health issues, reported People magazine.News of the newly delayed premiere date comes just two days after the show re-confirmed an October 4 return date.The 57-year-old star has previously been open about being diagnosed with Graves disease, hyperthyroidism and lymphedema. However, the cause of her current medical issues has not been specified.Earlier this month, Williams' team announced that she was cancelling her upcoming public appearances due to "ongoing health issues"."Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the show said in a statement."She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere," the show's statement further stated.The 13th season of 'The Wendy Williams Show' is now scheduled to premiere on October 18. (ANI)