We're not a racist family, says Prince William post Meghan and Harry interview

Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): The Duke of Cambridge Prince William has broken his silence about brother Harry's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, saying that the royals are "very much not a racist family".



According to Page Six, Harry's 38-year-old brother became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview and allegations of racism as he answered reporters' questions while visiting an east London school early Thursday.

"I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do," he said of Harry, who spoke warmly of William while admitting they were distant.

As per Page Six, William was firm when asked about the most damaging claims made in the interview by his brother and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, that the family's treatment of them was "racially' motivated.

Until he spoke, the only response from the monarchy had been a carefully worded statement from the brothers' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In it, she said the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," but politely said that "recollections may vary" rather than denying them. (ANI)

