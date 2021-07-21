West Bengal schedule gets delayed, Rajinikanth resumes 'Annaatthe' in Chennai!

As the West Bengal schedule gets delayed, Superstar Rajinikanth has resumed the shoot of Annaatthe in Chennai.
The makers of the film are shooting a few scenes inside a set and they also shot a shopping complex scene in Forum Mall, Chennai.
Produced by Sun Pictures, director Siva of Viswasam fame is directing this family action entertainer. Sources say that in a few days, the team will fly to Kolkata after getting the necessary permission from the local Government.
Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the biggie, which is scheduled to release for Diwali 2021.
Imman is composing the music for the film while Siva's regular Vetri is cranking the camera