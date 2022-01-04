West Bengal SEC issues Covid protocol for forthcoming civic polls

Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) , In view of the partial restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government following the steep rise of Covid cases in the state, the State Election Commission on Monday issued Covid protocol for the candidates and the polling personnel for the forthcoming elections in the four Municipal Corporations on January 22.

Polls would be held in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandannagar. Counting will be held on January 25.

In a detailed notification, the SEC asked the state government to appoint a nodal health officer to oversee Covid-19 related arrangements and preventive measures.

In its directive, it also said that it is mandatory for electoral staff including polling personnel to have a double vaccination, and all the contesting candidates should have a single vaccination at least.

The SEC also issued a detailed guideline for campaigning, barring parties from any kind of road show or padayatra, cycle/ bike/ vehicle rallies during the campaign. The notification also cancelled any kind of previous permission if any for road show, cycle/ bike/vehicle rally.

A maximum number of 5 persons including the candidates, excluding security personnel are allowed for house-to-house campaigning and a maximum number of 200 persons, or 50 per cent of seating capacity, in a party meeting conducted in a conference hall, the notification said, and a maximum number of 500 persons are allowed in a party meeting conducted in an open space (a big ground with separate entry and exit), the notification added.

No rallies, public meetings, street plays, etc. shall be allowed on any day during the days of the campaign period between 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. and there shall be no campaign from 72 hours before the end of poll, the notification said.

So far as polling station arrangement is concerned, the state poll body said that there shall be mandatory sanitisation of all polling stations during voting day and wearing face masks is compulsory for every person entering the polling premises.

The poll body said that face masks will be made available at polling stations for defaulters and there shall be thermal scanning and hand sanitisation of all persons entering. Gloves will also be provided to each voter.

Covid-19 patients, who are quarantined, will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, the notification said.

