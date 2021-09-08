What a delightful personality, writes Tharoor after meeting Mahesh Babu

"What a delightful personality," tweeted Tharoor after the meeting with the actor.

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on its study visit to Hyderabad, on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel here.

"Talking to MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific 'Superstar'! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes," wrote Tharoor who posted a video of the meeting.

"As it happens, at our hotel in Hyderabad, the @TridentHyd, I ran into Superstar MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh along with my colleague (& his brother-in-law) @JayGalla, a member of the Committee. What a delightful personality!" he tweeted.

Galla Jayadev, a member of Lok Sabha, belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Parliamentary committee members also planted saplings at Shiparamam as part of Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

They appreciated the TRS MP for his novel initiative and called upon all to carry forward the Green India Challenge.

Tharoor, while appreciating the efforts of Santosh Kumar, felt that the fruits of the saplings we plant may be enjoyed by the next generations and that nation building is also the same.

