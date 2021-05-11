What characters does Shweta Tripathi wants to play?

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi loves characters that tell a story, more so if such a character is far removed from who she is in life.

"Characters that tell a story, those that are far, far away from who I am, are the kind that I want to play. The reason being is when you play a character like that, you get a glimpse of what the character's life would be like, which is why I'd always love to play a variety of roles in my projects," she says.