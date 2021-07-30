What makes the City of Joy a favourite shooting destination

Just a few days after Kajal Aggarwal was seen shooting near Kumartuli for Tathagata Singha's "Uma", Yami Gautam has started shooting for director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's "Lost" in Kolkata.

Kolkata, July 30 (IANS) The City of Joy is currently busy hosting back-to-back shooting schedules of films with actors from different parts of the nation.

Earlier, several Bollywood biggies including "Yuva", "Kahaani", "Piku", "Lootera", "Gunday" and "Parineeta" were shot across vintage and picturesque locales of the city.

What makes Kolkata a favourite with filmmakers? Answering that, producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar said: "Kolkata is one of the most beautiful cities of our country. It is rich in culture, heritage. The feel and vibe which Kolkata gives, is very intellectual and upmarket. Makers get a lot of energy from the city and its people, so they are able to tell amazing stories. That's why it is always a key city in terms of giving and creating content.

"Since all the facilities are available and the government is also very helpful, so it is a pocket friendly city as well."

Kolkata-based film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel shared: "Kolkata has always been Bollywood's top choice for film shoots due to its rich heritage and vintage locations. From '36 Chowringhee Lane' to 'Yuva', 'Parineeta', 'Kahaani', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Barfi', 'Lootera', 'Gunday' and many more films have ventured into Kolkata to find the real essence of their stories.

"The city has always been Bollywood's favorite cultural destination. Even South films are opting for Kolkata, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe being the latest one."

While the City of Joy never fails to charm creative people like filmmakers, actors and cinematographers, mouthwatering cuisines from the land of mishti doi and roshogolla only makes the experience a little more sweet and memorable.

--IANS

abh/ksk/