  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. What Manav Kaul does when he is #boredinthehouse

What Manav Kaul does when he is #boredinthehouse

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, May 20th, 2021, 18:01:27hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Manav Kaul has found a way to beat boredom when he is hanging about at home doing nothing.

He takes a selfie or two, and posts it on Instagram! Manav has posted a couple of selfies on Instagram, looking at the camera with an enigmatic smile.

Manav, who is also a poet, chose to caption his post using only hashtags to describe the pictures.

He wrote: "#selfshot", "#Random", "#boredinthehouse", "#mightdeletelater", "#randomlife", "#selfie", "#actor", "#actorslife", "#jobless".

The actor was last seen in the digitally-released anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans". He is all set to feature alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene in the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The show also features Sanjay Kapoor.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features