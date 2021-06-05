What next for AR Murugadoss? Will Kamal or Mahesh Babu give him dates?

Kamal is currently embroiled in the messy Indian2 fight between the director and the production house. He is yet to complete Sabash Naidu for the same production house. And he is all set to start the shoot of his Lokesh Kanagaraj thriller Vikram with Fahadh Faasil along with his regular Big Boss commitments.

Media houses in the North, for want of credible stories, have reported that one-time top south Indian director AR Murugadoss is likely to join hands with Kamal Haasan or Mahesh Babu!

Mahesh Babu is currently waiting for the shoot to resume for his under-production Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram, slated for Sankranthi release in 2022. After that, he starts director Trivikram’s new film. Please note Mahesh Babu is unlikely to work with AR Murgadoss, as earlier, they had come together in Spyder (2017), which turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

After the Darbar box office debacle, Murugadoss was supposed to join hands with Vijay but as the actor and Sun Pictures were not happy with the script, they chose Nelson Dhilipkumar and the Thuppakki director had no other option left but to walk out of the project. Since then no big hero would touch him with a ten-foot barge pole.

There were also rumors that Murugadoss would be directing an animation film but the truth is that all his scripts were written for big stars. Another reason is that he insisted on getting his old salary for his film with Vijay, which no producer will give as it will raise production costs and make the project commercially unviable. And with COVID19 second wave in full fury, it just does not make sense to make superstar and top director big-budget movies any longer with no overseas market and limited Indian theatricals.

The latest buzz is that Murugadoss is now planning to make a medium-budget film and penning the script for the same. In his early days, it was the novelty and surprise elements in his scripts (up to Thuppakki) that worked for him. Murgadoss should stick to his strengths and reinvent himself at the earliest.