What's next on your fave daily soap

Vanraj in "Anupamaa" is over the moon with the opening of his cafe, but at the same time he is worried whether it will be successful or not. Anupamaa motivates him and tells him that he will be just fine, in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's show.

While Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is busy with her academy, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is worried that he only has one customer in the entire day. Just then he gets a big order, and is told that a driver will pick it up. He is kept waiting and finally the driver showed up. Anupamaa, Samar and Mamaji are happy that he did business worth Rs 7,000 in two days.

KYUN UTTHE DIL CHHOD AAYE

"Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye" has given a glimpse with a deeper plot set in the Partition period. Keeping the audiences entertained, the most loved on-screen couple, Amrit (Gracy Goswami) and Randheer (Zaan Khan), will soon be seen dancing together on the song 'Eena Meena Deeka' in the upcoming episode.

Gracy, who plays Amrit, shares: "This is a great retro song and it was easy for us to prepare ourselves. Zaan and I took time out and practiced the moves and made sure that our chemistry looks good on screen. It was fun for both of us."

