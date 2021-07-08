When a young dance contestant made Tanuja shake a leg

Soumit and his Super Guru performed on the evergreen track "O mere dil ke chain". They performed Bharatnatyam on the track, leaving Tanuja surprised.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Tanuja recently appeared on the set of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". The seasoned actress was so impressed with contestant Soumit's dance performance that she decided to join him on stage and dance on the track "Ao twist kare".

"Itna saara talent itne chote se bache mein kasie ho sakta hai (how can there be so much talent in such a young child)?" Tanuja said.

All three judges applauded the performance, praising super guru Vaibhav's efforts in particular on show.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said: "Vaibhav, you were doing bharat-hasyaam until now, but today you did bharatnatyam."

To which, Anurag Basu added: "Vaibhav, people may make fun of you, but you are the suspension of the programme that can't be seen but is the show's backbone."

Geeta Kapur was surprised by the performance as well.

"At first, I thought you were adding a humorous touch to your act by including bharatnatyam, but it was just beautiful to witness you perform. The act included many captivating moments, which elevated the performance to new heights. I am quite proud of Vaibhav today," she said.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ym/vnc