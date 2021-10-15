When Ajith recommended Prasanna and Arjun Das for 'Valimai'!

In his recent interview with Vikatan, H Vinoth confessed that for the antagonist's role in Valimai, Ajith had recommended Prasanna or Arjun Das but the director felt that a new face would be better.

He later met Kartikeya of RX 100 fame and finalized him as the villain. However, Vinoth felt during the test shoot that Kartikeya has more of a Telugu look!