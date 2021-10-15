When Ajith recommended Prasanna and Arjun Das for 'Valimai'!

In his recent interview with Vikatan, H Vinoth confessed that for the antagonist's role in Valimai, Ajith had recommended Prasanna or Arjun Das but the director felt that a new face would be better.
He later met Kartikeya of RX 100 fame and finalized him as the villain. However, Vinoth felt during the test shoot that Kartikeya has more of a Telugu look!
Vinoth tried asking Ajith whether it's possible to replace Kartikeya with Prasanna or Arjun Das but Thala was not in favour of that! The actor remembered an incident in his career when he was replaced by another actor and rumors about him started doing the rounds in the media. Ajith did not want Kartikeya to go through such bitter experiences with the replacement.
Vinoth has also confirmed that his next after Valimai is also with Thala Ajith. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is all set to release on Pongal 2022.