When Asha Negi managed to find Indian food in remote places Down Under

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi, who will soon be seen in the web series "Khwabon Ke Parindey" turned out to be a saviour for the rest of the cast and crew, when everyone started craving for Indian food in Australia.

The team was traveling across various locations in Australia and, while everyone had a great time, they would often crave for Indian food. Asha and her co-star Mrinal Dutt always managed to find Indian food in the remotest areas. She also had help from fellow Indians who they met on the way, to discover little places where they could satiate their cravings for food that felt closest to home.