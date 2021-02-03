When Ashton Kutcher thought wife Mila Kunis was watching porn

In an episode of "Today", the actress admitted she has been hooked on the period drama and in fact stays up late to watch it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor Ashton Kutcher recalls how he once thought his wife, actress Mila Kunis, was watching porn, which later turned out to be a steamy scene from the web series, Bridgerton.

"So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five. I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'," she said.

The actress continued: "He's dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused."

The actor shared that it was "terrifying" to wake up and hear voices.

He said: "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

To this, Kunis said: "I was like, 'Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!' "

Kutched then joked "you're cheating on me with this show".

--IANS

