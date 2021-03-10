When Chrissy Teigen offended Katy Perry

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has confessed that she recently offended singer Katy Perry by paying her a compliment that inadvertently came out sounding otherwise.

Chrissy was in conversation with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" when she recalled meeting Katy at the recent Presidential Inauguration. Chrissy was at the event rooting for her husband, singer John Legend, while Katy had performed her popular track "Firework".