When Dhruv Vikram met Vijay Sethupathi!

Dhruv Vikram, son of the National Award-winning actor Vikram had made his debut with Aditya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Dhruv is currently busy shooting for his upcoming gangster thriller with his dad Vikram. The yet-untitled film is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame.

The latest update is that Dhruv has recently met Vijay Sethupathi and shared his excitement on Instagram. Despite being the son of a big star, Dhruv seems to be excited about his interaction with Vijay Sethupathi.

"Always a pleasure meeting this beautiful man", wrote Dhruv Vikram on Instagram stories. After completing Karthik Subbaraj's film, Dhruv will begin shooting for Karnan director Mari Selvaraj's next to be produced by Pa. Ranjith.