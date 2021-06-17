When Ekta Kapoor was called 'poster girl of misfortune'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Ekta Kapoor, one of the producers of the 2016 film "Udta Punjab", took to social media on Thursday to celebrate five years of the film's release date.

Ekta recalled the amount of stress she had to go through with the film being leaked online and awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and being called the "poster girl of misfortune".