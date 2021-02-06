When is 'Drishyam 2' releasing?

“The mystery continues… Drishyam 2 trailer out on Feb 8!” says Mohanlal as the suspense over the release date of the movie on OTT remains unknown.
The release date is expected to be announced on Feb 8.
Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, came out in 2013 and became the first Malayalam movie to cross the 50 crore box office collection mark.
Drishyam was remade into several Indian languages, besides Sinhalese and Chinese.
The announcement of Drishyam 2 happened during the Covid 19 pandemic period and the shooting was also completed as per Covid regulations.
According to rumours, Drishyam 2 will be available on OTT this month. Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Drishyam 2. Meena, Asha Sarath, Sidhique, Ansiba, Esther and Murali Gopy include the cast.