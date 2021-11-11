When Jyotika appreciated Lijomol Jose over Suriya in 'Jai Bhim'!

In a recent media interaction with Vikatan, Lijomol Jose has shared her experience in working with Suriya in Jai Bhim.

The actress has been getting a lot of appreciation for her brilliant performance as the honest and innocent tribal woman Sengani in the film. "Suriya sir was very calm on the sets. I saw him for the first time in the court scene. He loved my performance even while watching the rushes. I thank Suriya sir and Gnanavel sir for extracting the best from me. After watching the film, Suriya sir told me that Jyotika mam like my performance over his performance", said Lijomol Jose.