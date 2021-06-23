When Kamal Haasan interacted with a cancer fighter!

Saketh, an ardent fan of Kamal Haasan is battling third stage of brain cancer and his longtime wish is to interact with his matinee idol. Haasan came to know about this, and obliged to interact with him via video chat.
Kamal said that Saketh is a warrior and interacted with his family members for a while. Saketh said that the pet name of his son is Virumandi.
This kind gesture of Kamal Haasan is winning hearts on Twitter and other social media platforms.
On the work front, Haasan has Shankar's Indian 2 with Lyca Productions and his own production venture Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Kamal is expected to resume shooting from July or August of this year.
