When Kangana, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari twinned while meeting PM Modi

Kangana posted a throwback picture on Instagram story. In the image, Kangana and Ashwiny are seen standing next to PM Modi dressed in bottle green sarees.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday recalled the time she and "Panga" director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wore the same saree when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Throwback to when we met honourable Prime Minister, was funny that my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari and I chose the same sari for the occasion… everyone was teasing us about it," Kangana wrote as caption.

The photograph also features Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Nitesh Tiwary, Rajkumar Hirani and Ayan Mukerji.

Kangana will soon be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

