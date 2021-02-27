When Kangana Ranaut had an instant smile on her face!

The 'Queen' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress.The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Tejas', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)