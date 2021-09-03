When Karthi turns photographer for Ravi Varman!

During the break, actor Karthi clicked a lovely pic of Ponniyin Selvan 's cinematographer Ravi Varman and posted it on Instagram.

While Jayam Ravi and Vikram have completed their portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan , Karthi and a few others of the film are still shooting for the film in various locations across North India.

"Magic in the skies!! #Maheshwar . For a change i shot our DOP! @r_varman_", wrote Karthi who plays the fearless and energetic Vandhiyathevan in the film.

Based on Kalki's epic novel, the film will be releasing in two parts. Besides Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Parthiepan, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj.

The first part of the film will be releasing in the first half of 2022.