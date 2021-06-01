When Kunal Jaisingh teased wife Bharti with his on-screen groom look

The actor is currently seen as Veer in "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye", shooting for his marriage sequence in the show.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Kunal Jaisingh says whenever he dresses up as a groom for an on-screen wedding, he eds up teasing his wife Bharati Kumar with pictures of his get-up.

"It's fun to dress up as a groom for onscreen wedding. It's not for the first time though. I have enjoyed dressing up as a groom many times in my acting career. Ever since I was in a relationship with Bharati, I used to tease her by sharing my pictures. Also, my wife's feedback matters on such looks," he said.

"She is someone who keeps giving me fashion tips. Being husband and wife, we still bond like best friends. I feel that's how you can make your married life successful," he added.

Kunal, is known for featuring in series like "Ishqbaaaz" and "Pavitra Bhagya".

--IANS

ym/vnc