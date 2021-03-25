When Legend Saravanan met Superstar Rajinikanth!

Bollywood heroine Urvashi, Geethika Tiwary, Robo Shankar, Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Mayilsamy, and Kovai Sarala are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Legend Saravanan, the owner of Saravana Stores is currently debuting as a hero in a yet-untitled film with directors duo JD and Jerry of Ullasam and Whistle fame.

Velraj of Asuran fame is cranking the camera for the film and Harris Jayaraj is composing the music. The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a rapid pace in MGR Film City in Chennai.

Interestingly, the shoot of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming biggie Anaaatthe is also progressing at the same location. Recently, Legend Saravanan and Rajinikanth met at the shooting spot and greeted each other.

This pic of Rajinikanth and Saravanan has become viral on social networking sites.