When Malaika recreated 'Run Lola Run' in white sari

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 25th, 2021, 16:54:03hrs
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Thursday shared her version of the hit German film Run Lola Run, dubbing it Run Malla Run.

In a throwback monochrome picture she posted on Instagram, Malaika is seen running. She is dressed in a white sari that flies all over, with a strapless white blouse. She shows off a toned midriff and her hair falls all over her face.

"Run malla run....... pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback," she wrote as the caption.

Actress Katrina Kaif found the picture stunning, and wrote: "One of my favorite photo shoots."

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.

--IANS

dc/vnc

