When Malaika recreated 'Run Lola Run' in white sari

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Thursday shared her version of the hit German film Run Lola Run, dubbing it Run Malla Run.

In a throwback monochrome picture she posted on Instagram, Malaika is seen running. She is dressed in a white sari that flies all over, with a strapless white blouse. She shows off a toned midriff and her hair falls all over her face.