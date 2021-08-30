When Rahman and Mani Ratnam took a train from Gwalior to Indore!

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is known for his love for trains in his films. The latest is that after completing the shoot of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan in Gwalior, Mani Ratnam and his team took a train to Indore. Their next destination is Maheshwar.

Talking about the train journey, Rahman posted: "From Gwalior to Indoor by train. It’s been almost 20 odd years I traveled in a train. Brought back memories. Shared my little funny stories with Mani Ratnam and Ravi Varman. Btw our destination is Maheshwar. Another 2 hours by road. For ponniyn selvan shoot".