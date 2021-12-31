When Rajamouli was bowled over by Ajith's humility!

In a recent interview with Vijay TV, India's most sought-after director SS Rajamouli heaped praise on Ajith Kumar's humility. The RRR and Baahubali filmmaker narrated an incident in Hyderabad.

"I met him at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. He was at a restaurant having his lunch and saw me. He got up and came near me, asked about my well-being. Later, he invited me to his table and we had a good chat. When my wife entered the restaurant, I waved at her. Ajith asked whether she was my wife and he went near her and introduced himself. I also admire the fact that despite fans going mad about him, he disowned the title Thala and asked them to call him Ajith Kumar/AK", said Rajamouli.