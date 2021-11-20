When Red Giant played a pivotal role in averting 'Valimai' and 'ET' clash!

The clash between Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Ajith's Valimai is averted because Red Giant Movies, the Tamil Nadu distributor of the Suriya starrer has also procured major areas of the Ajith starrer. It would be a big loss for Udhayanidhi Stalin if he release both the films for Pongal and it wouldn't be a wise move.

It's well known that Red Giant Movies is the Tamil Nadu distributor for most of the films of Sun Pictures, producers of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan. But they have also long back bought the important areas of Thala Ajith's Valimai from Boney Kapoor.

Though Suriya fans are upset with a non-festival release weekend, they can expect a huge release count on February 4. We also hear that no big releases are planned for Pongal 2022 in Tamil Nadu so, Valimai will have a solo release. The Ajith starrer should only face the heat from Rajamouli's RRR and Prabhas's Radhe Shyam.