  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. When Samantha's mom turned photographer for her

When Samantha's mom turned photographer for her

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 9th, 2021, 18:01:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) Southern star Samantha Akkineni on Friday treated her fans with a picture taken by her "mommy dearest" on social media.

Samantha posted the picture on Instagram showing her sporting a casual look. She wears wearing a black shirt and flaunts flawless skin sans make-up.

The actress captioned the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website: "(click emoji) by MOMMY Dearest."

Samantha recently made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer "The Family Man 2". She portrays the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist, on the show.

She will next be seen in "Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal" and "Shaakuntalam".

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features