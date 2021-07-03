  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. When Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar went twinning in red polka dots

When Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar went twinning in red polka dots

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021, 16:21:24hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Bollywood couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are seen twinning in red polka dot shirts in a throwback picture. Azmi shared the image, taken at a party, on Saturday.

"Could you guess that the theme for the party was polka dots? Throwback picture," wrote the actress on the Instagram post.

In the picture, Azmi is seen in a red polka dot shirt and red skirt worn with a denim jacket, while Akhtar wears a similar shirt with white lowers and a white hat. The two are seen standing with a friend in the middle.

Soon after the post, comments started pouring in from her friends and fans.

Actress Rasika Dugal commented with heart and smiley emojis.

--IANS

eka/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features