When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Juhi Chawla's party at 2.30 a.m.!

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla has revealed about an incident when superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at her party at 2.30 in the morning!

Juhi revealed this on the sets of 'Zee Comedy Show' where she will feature as a special guest this weekend.

"Whenever there is a party at our house, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. During one party, I had called him, and everyone was excited that he was coming, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him," Juhi said.