When Shefali Shah got rejected by an airline company

Taking to Instagram, Shefali took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture that she used to apply for the airline job."The picture I'd submitted for the Cathay pacific application. I got rejected. #FlashbackFriday," she captioned the post.In the image, Shefali can be seen wearing a knee-length dress.Shefali's post garnered several likes and comments. People also started sharing their own experiences."I got accepted but did not take and well we are here," actor Sandhya Mridul commented."Oh ! I have a picture like this. I also got rejected," a user quipped.Speaking of Shefali, she has proved her acting mettle several times with projects such as 'Juice', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Delhi Crime' and Netflix's latest 'Ankahi'.She will be next seen in 'Doctor G', 'Delhi Crime 2' and 'Darlings'. (ANI)