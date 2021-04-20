When Silambarasan TR visited 'Cooku With Comali 2' title winner's residence

Silambarasan TR is a big fan of the cookery reality show Cooku With Comali that he was one of the Chief Guests of the final round of the show on Vijay TV. He personally appreciated each and everyone including the cooks, comalis, and the chefs.

The actor recently visited the residence of Kani, the title winner of Cooku with Comali 2 with his close friend Mahat and the show's host Rakshan.

Kani prepared a sumptuous feast for Silambarasan TR and his friends. For those who don't know, Kani is the elder daughter of the National Award-winning director Agathiyan of Kadhal Kottai fame. The Maanaadu actor loved Kani's cooking and wished her all the best.

Kani's husband Thiru has made films like Naan Sigappu Manithan, Mr.Chandramouli, Samar, and Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai.