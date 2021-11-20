When Sivakarthikeyan surprised his director!

Director Karthik Venugopalan of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja fame recently got married in Coimbatore. It's well known that Sivakarthikeyan is the producer of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja and the director had invited the actor for his wedding.
Initially, Sivakarthikeyan told Karthik that he can't attend the wedding due to prior commitments. But on the wedding day, he surprised the director and his family by gracing the occasion. He also gifted a gold chain to the director.
This lovely gesture of Sivakarthikeyan is winning hearts on Twitter. Meanwhile, Karthik Venugopalan is getting ready for his next. Unlike his debut film, the sophomore directorial venture will be made on a grand scale.
The cast and crew of the film will be soon announced by the producers who are planning for a grand event, says a source close to the team.