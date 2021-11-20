When Sivakarthikeyan surprised his director!

Director Karthik Venugopalan of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja fame recently got married in Coimbatore. It's well known that Sivakarthikeyan is the producer of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja and the director had invited the actor for his wedding.

Initially, Sivakarthikeyan told Karthik that he can't attend the wedding due to prior commitments. But on the wedding day, he surprised the director and his family by gracing the occasion. He also gifted a gold chain to the director.