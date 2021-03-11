When Sumeet Vyas felt like Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram, and added a gentle jibe at Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut in the caption of the image.

In the picture, Sumeet poses with as many as eight bodyguards and draws parallels with actress Kangana Ranaut, who is often spotted travelling with a strong blanket of security, especially after her multiple controversies.