When Suriya felt shy while shooting for Ullam Urugudhaiya

The second single song Ullam Urugudhaiya from Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan was unveiled yesterday by the film's producers Sun Pictures. Composed by Imman, Suriya sported a new look reminding his dad Sivakumar's yesteryear hits like Kanthan Karunai.

Quote tweeting the song, Suriya said: "Romba shyyy patta song after a long time..! Directoreyy!!". Both Suriya and the film's heroine Priyanka's costumes and hairstyle replicated the looks of ancient king and queen.