When Suriya felt shy while shooting for Ullam Urugudhaiya

The second single song Ullam Urugudhaiya from Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan was unveiled yesterday by the film's producers Sun Pictures. Composed by Imman, Suriya sported a new look reminding his dad Sivakumar's yesteryear hits like Kanthan Karunai.
Quote tweeting the song, Suriya said: "Romba shyyy patta song after a long time..! Directoreyy!!". Both Suriya and the film's heroine Priyanka's costumes and hairstyle replicated the looks of ancient king and queen.
Directed by Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veetu Pillai fame, the film has an ensemble of actors including Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.
The makers have completed the shoot long back and they are planning for a grand theatrical release on February 4.