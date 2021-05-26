When Susheela asked Rahman's help for her biopic!

Recently, Rahman has shared an interesting conversation between the legendary singer Susheela and him over the phone. Rahman said that he was interacting with Susheela last week and asked her to watch his production venture 99 Songs on Netflix.

While Susheela is not aware of Netflix, Rahman had to speak to her brother and made sure that she watches the Telugu version of the film.

After watching 99 Songs, Susheela said that she liked the film and expressed her wish, and sought Rahman's help to make her biopic along the same lines.

Rahman said that the moment was epic because Suseehla is a legendary singer who has been singing for seven generations. He also feels proud of producing a quality film as his debut production venture.

Rahman had shared this trivia in his recent Twitter space session.