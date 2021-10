While shooting for a bike chase sequence in Hyderabad, Thala Ajith was heavily injured despite wearing protective gear and a helmet.

Though the actor was badly injured, his worry was about the 18 lakh bike. The actor also discussed with the film's director H Vinoth about the difficulties in getting a new bike for tomorrow's shoot. But later, Ajith personally called someone and brought a new bike (same model, same color) and the shoot continued.