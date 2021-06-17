When Thalapathy Vijay sent 65 lakhs to his producer to complete a song!

In his recent series, Unmaye Solluven in Ananda Vikatan, veteran producer Thanu has recalled an unknown incident that happened during the shoot of Thuppakki .

The producer said at one point, the budget of the film went overboard and for the last song Vennilave, he only had only 80 lakhs budget but the final cost was 1.45 crores. Initially, this issue was discussed between Thanu and AR Murugadoss but somehow, Vijay came to know about it and sent the extra 65 lakhs through his assistant Ram.

The producer refused to take the amount and told his assistant that he was only worried about the extra budget and didn't ask for money. Thanu praises Vijay's kind-hearted nature to help his producer.

Thanu also said that Thuppakki's music composer Harris Jayaraj told him that the film has come out well but asked to trim twenty minutes. But after watching the film, Vijay and Thanu decided to retain all the scenes without any cut.