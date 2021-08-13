When Thanu said no to the simultaneous shoot 'Karnan' and Dhanush-Selva film!

After Asuran , Dhanush wanted to simultaneously shoot for Mari Selvaraj's Karnan and his brother Selvaraghavan's new film.

In his series Unmayai Solluven , veteran. producer Thanu has revealed that he had signed a three-film deal with Dhanush after VIP 2 . As a part of the deal, Thanu and Dhanush tasted a massive blockbuster with Asuran .

According to Dhanush, he wanted to shoot from morning to evening for Mari Selvaraj's film, and from night till early morning, he had plans to shoot for Selvaraghavan's film.

But Thanu felt that such strenuous shooting schedules will affect the health of Dhanush and also, he would look tired in both the films due to lack of sleep.

Though Dhanush was reluctant, he later agreed with Thanu and dropped the simultaneous shoot plan!