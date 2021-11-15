When Vadivelu appreciated Redin Kingsley!

In his recent interview with The Hindu, the current comic sensation Redin Kingsley has revealed that he is a part of Vadivelu's Naai Sekar. When Kingsley met Vadivelu, the veteran comedy actor lauded him for his performance in films like Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor.

Vadivelu told Redin Kingsley that he has been following the latter's work and the young comedian is doing well. Kingsley also said that while working with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe, the superstar lauded his work and also gave the liberty to use one of his own lines in the film.

Interestingly, Redin Kingsley is also sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Before foraying into cinema, Kingsley used to organize Government exhibitions in Chennai and Bengaluru.