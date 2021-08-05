When Vetrimaaran removed his name from Asuran title credits!

In his series Unmayai Solluven, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that after he gave pressure to director Vetrimaaran to rush the post-production work and release the film on October 4, Vetri obliged but to the producer's shock, the director removed his name in the title credits.

Thanu was shocked and rushed to Vetri and even apologized to him. Vetri told that although Thanu is happy with the product, as a director, he spotted mistakes in Asuran.