When Vijay appreciated SJ Suryah's performance in 'Nenjam Marapathillai'!

In his recent interview, director turned actor SJ Suryah has revealed an interesting call he got while shooting for Mahesh Babu's Spyder. "When I was shooting for Spyder in Hyderabad, suddenly got a call from an unknown number around 11 pm. When I asked who is speaking on the other side, someone said Vijay. My phone got switched off and when I charged it again, got a call from the same number. I was surprised because I had Vijay sir's number. He called me to appreciate my performance in the Nenjam Marapathillai trailer at 11 pm. He loved the dialogue "Oru Manushan Evlodhaan Kashta paduvanya". He also said that Vijay is a big fan of actor SJ Suryah. Those words gave me big energy", said Suryah who had earlier directed Vijay in Kushi and also shared screen space with him in Mersal.