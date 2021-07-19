When Vijay couldn't recognize Karthi on the sets of 'Sardar'!

Actor Vijay and Karthi are shooting on a grand set erected for their respective films -- Beast and Sardar in Chennai. Recently, Vijay was around the sets of Sardar and even paid a visit but he couldn't identify Karthi as he was in the aged look for the film.

Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in Beast. Sardar is being directed by PS Mithran while Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the female leads.

Vijay appreciated Karthi for the effort and congratulated him on his notable works in the recent past.

This conversation between the actors is being shared on social media and grabbed everyone's attention. Fans of Karthi are also appreciating Vijay his gesture to encourage young talents.

Interestingly, Vijay has worked with Karthi's Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master.