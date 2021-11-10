When Vijay, Suriya, Nelson, and Pandiraj met!

Yesterday, people were super busy at the Sun Studios in Perungudi as two of the current generation big stars in Tamil cinema were shooting for their upcoming films.
Yes, Thalapathy Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film Beast produced by Sun Pictures. Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. At the same studio, the shoot of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan with director Pandiraj was also held.
As Suriya and Vijay are close friends, they met during the shot break of their respective films and had a casual chat. Unfortunately, so far, the producers haven't released any new pics of the stars from the shooting spot. Suriya and Vijay had earlier acted together in films like Nerukku Ner and Friends.
Sources say that Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan will hit the screens on December 17 and Vijay's Beast will release in April 2022.