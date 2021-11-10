When Vijay, Suriya, Nelson, and Pandiraj met!

Yesterday, people were super busy at the Sun Studios in Perungudi as two of the current generation big stars in Tamil cinema were shooting for their upcoming films.

Yes, Thalapathy Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film Beast produced by Sun Pictures. Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. At the same studio, the shoot of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan with director Pandiraj was also held.