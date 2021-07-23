When Vijay Varma played 'very convincing trypanophobic'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma took to social media on Friday to share the news with fans and followers that he has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention.

The actor called himself a "trypanophobic" which can be explained as a fear of needles.

Vijay shared photographs of himself getting the vaccine and wrote in an Instagram post: "I played a very convincing trypanophobic I would say but the doc here had no time for my drama #fullyvacinnated."