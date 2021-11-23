When Vikram met legendary singer P Susheela!

Pics of actor Vikram with the legendary singer P Susheela have become viral on social networking sites.
Reliable sources say that Vikram sought an appointment to meet the veteran singer last month and visited her residence. Though Vikram just wanted ten minutes, he spent around two hours. Vikram had asked Susheela to sing some of his favorite songs of the singer and he even sang along with her.
P Susheela also liked Vikram's humbleness and his love for the old classical songs. On the work front, Vikram has completed shooting for Mahaan directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Mahaan also has Vikram's son Dhruv in an important role.
Vikram has also completed the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays Karikala Chola.
Vikram's magnum opus Cobra is also likely to hit the screens next year.